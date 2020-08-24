Pokemon GO and new games: developer asks for advice from the community

Share it:

Using his Twitter profile to interact with the community, developer Dave Gibson asked Pokemon fans for tips and ideas for improving current and future video games with Pikachu and companions.

The young but already experienced Canadian designer has in fact decided to interact with the millions of video game fans The Pokémon Company to ask them “What mistakes in the user interface and in the experience with Pokemon games sent you to the madhouse? I really want my next video game to be able to provide a quality experience and, for that, your opinion is invaluable “.

The warm and, in some ways, unusual appeal launched publicly by Gisbon has been picked up by thousands of players, offering them the opportunity to interface directly with the developers of the Pokemon titles most dear to them. Many fans have shared their point of view on titles like Pokemon GO and Pokemon Sword and Shield, two games that, however, Gibson did not work on. On social media, the Canadian developer reports that he is collaborating with Pokemon Studio Creatures to shape, among other things, the transposition for Nintendo Switch of Detective Pikachu.

And you, what improvements would you like to see in Pokemon GO, Pokemon Sword and Shield or in yours favorite Pokemon title? Before leaving you to the comments, we remind you that it is still possible to choose the protagonist of the Community Day in September and October.