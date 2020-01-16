Technology

Pokémon GO: all raid bosses of January 2020 (Level 1 to 5)

January 16, 2020
Add Comment
Ryan Sanders
2 Min Read
Share it:

Once the month of January begins and the arrival of Heatran temporarily at raids, we will review in this article the full list of raid bosses currently available in Pokémon GO. The first month of 2020 comes loaded with news to the Niantic game on iOS and Android, such as the expected possibility of evolving Pokémon through exchange. Beyond that, we have collected data from all raid leaders from level 1 to 5.

Raid bosses during January 2020 – Pokémon GO

Level 1

  • Magikarp (may come out shiny)
  • Shinx (may come out shiny)
  • Klink (may come out shiny)
  • Oshawott
  • Sandshrew (may come out shiny)
  • Wailmer (may come out shiny)

Level 2

  • Mawile (may come out shiny)
  • Prinplup
  • Marowak
  • Gligar (may come out shiny)
  • Breelom
  • Kingler

Level 3

  • Onyx (may come out shiny)
  • Claydol
  • Alola Raichu (may come out shiny)
  • Donphan
  • Machamp
  • Vaporeon

Level 4

  • Marowak (may come out shiny)
  • Galar Weezing
  • Golem
  • Rhydon
  • Excadrill
  • Tyranitar

Level 5

* Although no date has been detailed yet, Timburr It will begin to be available in level 1 raids this January.

READ:           Do you have a Samsung mobile? These four apps can help you improve the performance of your smartphone

You can check in this article the main news that awaits us in Pokémon GO in 2020, with main emphasis on the arrival of the expected competitive online PvP mode, the so-called GO Fighting League. We also have our monthly article ready with all 2, 5, 7 and 10 km eggs resulting after being hatched during this month of January.

This January, specifically on the 19th, the first will be held Community Day 2020, which will feature Piplup as the main protagonist. Beyond the exclusive movement that will be revealed throughout the week, during the three hours of the event there will be interesting bonuses.

The news related to the Pokémon saga brings us back to Pokémon Mysterious World for Nintendo Switch with a remake of the original delivery of GBA and NDS; as well as the Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Sanders

Ryan is the guy who has been there with Lisa since the inception of Asap Land. When Lisa shared the idea of starting a news website, he loved the idea and took a plunge into writing online news bulletins. He is now having quite good experience with sharing news in its original form.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.