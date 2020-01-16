Pokémon GO: all raid bosses of January 2020 (Level 1 to 5)

Share it:

Once the month of January begins and the arrival of Heatran temporarily at raids, we will review in this article the full list of raid bosses currently available in Pokémon GO. The first month of 2020 comes loaded with news to the Niantic game on iOS and Android, such as the expected possibility of evolving Pokémon through exchange. Beyond that, we have collected data from all raid leaders from level 1 to 5.

Raid bosses during January 2020 – Pokémon GO

Level 1

Magikarp (may come out shiny)

Shinx (may come out shiny)

Klink (may come out shiny)

Oshawott

Sandshrew (may come out shiny)

Wailmer (may come out shiny)

Level 2

Mawile (may come out shiny)

Prinplup

Marowak

Gligar (may come out shiny)

Breelom

Kingler

Level 3

Onyx (may come out shiny)

Claydol

Alola Raichu (may come out shiny)

Donphan

Machamp

Vaporeon

Level 4

Marowak (may come out shiny)

Galar Weezing

Golem

Rhydon

Excadrill

Tyranitar

Level 5

* Although no date has been detailed yet, Timburr It will begin to be available in level 1 raids this January.

You can check in this article the main news that awaits us in Pokémon GO in 2020, with main emphasis on the arrival of the expected competitive online PvP mode, the so-called GO Fighting League. We also have our monthly article ready with all 2, 5, 7 and 10 km eggs resulting after being hatched during this month of January.

This January, specifically on the 19th, the first will be held Community Day 2020, which will feature Piplup as the main protagonist. Beyond the exclusive movement that will be revealed throughout the week, during the three hours of the event there will be interesting bonuses.

The news related to the Pokémon saga brings us back to Pokémon Mysterious World for Nintendo Switch with a remake of the original delivery of GBA and NDS; as well as the Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass.