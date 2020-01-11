Pokémon GO: all eggs 2, 5, 7 and 10 km (January 2020)

The year 2020 begins, the fifth year for a Pokémon GO who lives one of his best historical moments. Beyond the League Fights GO, the expected competitive online PvP mode, Niantic will continue to explore ways to keep the game at the top, which managed to bill 1400 million dollars throughout 2019. Today we review all the Eggs of 2, 5, 7 and 10 km.
As you can see, we have divided each category by the number of kilometers needed to hatch each Egg (much less steps if we use incubators), with the option as always to be able to count the steps recorded in our day to day without the need to have Pokémon GO open whenever we have the Sincroaventura option enabled; which also facilitates the achievement of weekly rewards.
We also indicate those Pokémon that may appear in shiny / variocolor form, which are not all, but the list is growing every month with new additions such as the imminent arrival of the Bidoof family.
2 km eggs (January 2020)
- Chimchar (shiny possibility)
- Lillipup (shiny possibility)
- Luvdisc (shiny possibility)
- Magikarp (shiny possibility)
- Oshawott
- Patrat (shiny possibility)
- Piplup
- Purrloin
- Snivy
- Swablu (shiny possibility)
- Tepig
- Turtwig (shiny possibility)
- Wailmer (shiny possibility)
5 km eggs (January 2020)
- Anorith (shiny possibility)
- Buizel
- Burmy (Plant) (shiny possibility)
- Burmy (Arena) (shiny possibility)
- Burmy (Trash) (shiny possibility)
- Carnivine
- Carvanha (shiny possibility)
- Chatot
- Cherubi
- Clamperl (shiny possibility)
- Corsola
- Cubone (shiny possibility)
- Durant
- Eevee (shiny possibility)
- Farfetch'd (shiny possibility)
- Gligar (shiny possibility)
- Grimer (shiny possibility)
- Heatmor
- Heracross
- Illumise
- Kangaskhan (shiny possibility)
- Lileep (shiny possibility)
- Lunatone (shiny possibility)
- Mime Jr. (shiny possibility)
- Pachirisu
- Panpour
- Pansage
- Pansy
- Pinsir (shiny possibility)
- Ponyta (shiny possibility)
- Relicanth
- Scyther (shiny possibility)
- Seviper (shiny possibility)
- Skarmory (shiny possibility)
- Skorupi
- Solrock (shiny possibility)
- Tauros (shiny possibility)
- Torkoal
- Tropius
- Volbeat
- Zangoose (shiny possibility)
7 km eggs (January 2020)
- Alola Diglett (shiny possibility)
- Alola Geodude (shiny possibility)
- Grimer of Alola (shiny possibility)
- Alola Meowth (shiny possibility)
- Alola Sandshrew (shiny possibility)
- Alola Vulpix (shiny possibility)
- Azurill (shiny possibility)
- Bonsly (shiny possibility)
- Budew (shiny possibility)
- Chingling
- Cleffa
- Elekid (shiny possibility)
- Happiny
- Igglybuff (shiny possibility)
- Magby (shiny possibility)
- Mantyke
- Muchlax
- Pichu
- Riolu
- Smoochum (shiny possibility)
- Togepi (shiny possibility)
- Tyrogue
- Wynaut (shiny possibility)
10 km eggs (January 2020)
- Absol (shiny possibility)
- Crandios
- Deino
- Feebas (shiny possibility)
- Ferroseed
- Gible (shiny possibility)
- Golett
- Klink (shiny possibility)
- Litwick
- Mawile (shiny possibility)
- Shieldon
- Shinx (shiny possibility)
