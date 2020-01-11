Share it:

The year 2020 begins, the fifth year for a Pokémon GO who lives one of his best historical moments. Beyond the League Fights GO, the expected competitive online PvP mode, Niantic will continue to explore ways to keep the game at the top, which managed to bill 1400 million dollars throughout 2019. Today we review all the Eggs of 2, 5, 7 and 10 km.

As you can see, we have divided each category by the number of kilometers needed to hatch each Egg (much less steps if we use incubators), with the option as always to be able to count the steps recorded in our day to day without the need to have Pokémon GO open whenever we have the Sincroaventura option enabled; which also facilitates the achievement of weekly rewards.



Pokémon GO: all eggs 2, 5, 7 and 10 km (January 2020)

We also indicate those Pokémon that may appear in shiny / variocolor form, which are not all, but the list is growing every month with new additions such as the imminent arrival of the Bidoof family.

2 km eggs (January 2020)

Chimchar (shiny possibility)

Lillipup (shiny possibility)

Luvdisc (shiny possibility)

Magikarp (shiny possibility)

Oshawott

Patrat (shiny possibility)

Piplup

Purrloin

Snivy

Swablu (shiny possibility)

Tepig

Turtwig (shiny possibility)

Wailmer (shiny possibility)

5 km eggs (January 2020)

Anorith (shiny possibility)

Buizel

Burmy (Plant) (shiny possibility)

Burmy (Arena) (shiny possibility)

Burmy (Trash) (shiny possibility)

Carnivine

Carvanha (shiny possibility)

Chatot

Cherubi

Clamperl (shiny possibility)

Corsola

Cubone (shiny possibility)

Durant

Eevee (shiny possibility)

Farfetch'd (shiny possibility)

Gligar (shiny possibility)

Grimer (shiny possibility)

Heatmor

Heracross

Illumise

Kangaskhan (shiny possibility)

Lileep (shiny possibility)

Lunatone (shiny possibility)

Mime Jr. (shiny possibility)

Pachirisu

Panpour

Pansage

Pansy

Pinsir (shiny possibility)

Ponyta (shiny possibility)

Relicanth

Scyther (shiny possibility)

Seviper (shiny possibility)

Skarmory (shiny possibility)

Skorupi

Solrock (shiny possibility)

Tauros (shiny possibility)

Torkoal

Tropius

Volbeat

Zangoose (shiny possibility)

7 km eggs (January 2020)

Alola Diglett (shiny possibility)

Alola Geodude (shiny possibility)

Grimer of Alola (shiny possibility)

Alola Meowth (shiny possibility)

Alola Sandshrew (shiny possibility)

Alola Vulpix (shiny possibility)

Azurill (shiny possibility)

Bonsly (shiny possibility)

Budew (shiny possibility)

Chingling

Cleffa

Elekid (shiny possibility)

Happiny

Igglybuff (shiny possibility)

Magby (shiny possibility)

Mantyke

Muchlax

Pichu

Riolu

Smoochum (shiny possibility)

Togepi (shiny possibility)

Tyrogue

Wynaut (shiny possibility)

