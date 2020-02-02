Pokemon GO: after the server problems, the Lotta League reopens

Share it:

Niantic Labs has introduced the Lotte League in Pokemon GO, a novelty that has obviously catalyzed the attention of the players, so as to make the Lotte League inaccessible for server problems immediately after launch. The situation has now returned to normal and it is possible to access this mode, even if only in stages.

At present only the level 30 coaches can participate in the Lotte GO Leagueyesterday, access was instead allowed to coaches at level 35 or higher. Presumably over the weekend all players will be able to participate gradually, this is a common strategy already adopted in other situations to avoid clogging the game servers and thus ensuring a good experience for everyone.

The Lotte League allows you to challenge coaches from around the world with the aim of climbing the rankings and getting exclusive rewards like special Pokemon and other bonus content. The Pre-Season of the Mega League is currently underway while the Ultra League will debut on February 10, then it will be the turn of the Master League on February 24, more details on the calendar will be disseminated over the next month. On February 2, the Pokemon GO event for the Chinese New Year dedicated to the Year of the Mouse will be held.