Pokémon GO adds five varicoloured creatures in the May update

Throughout the month of May in Pokémon GO It will be possible to obtain five new varicolored creatures through various events that will be happening in the coming weeks and that include Shellder, Sunkern, Poochyena, Bronzor and Shinx.

Four of the creatures mentioned are part of the hours of the featured Pokémon (every Tuesday at 18:00 local time), being the following:

Tuesday, May 5, 2020: Shellder will be the protagonist and you will earn double Star Dust for catching Pokémon.

Tuesday May 12, 2020: Sunkern will be the protagonist and you will earn double PX for catching Pokémon.

Tuesday May 19, 2020: Poochyena will be the protagonist and you will earn double Candy for catching Pokémon.

Tuesday, May 26, 2020: Bronzor will be the protagonist and you will earn double Candy for transferring Pokémon.

In the case of Shinx, it is the protagonist of the May investigation and the details are as follows.

From Friday, May 1, 2020, at 22:00 CEST (13:00 PST), until Monday, June 1, 2020, at 22:00 CEST (13:00 PST), the Pokémon Flash, Shinx, It will appear as a Research Achievement Encounter and will come with bonus Shinx Candies.

Incidentally, it has been announced that the investigations of Team GO Rocket will be out of the game until September, but of course the return of these villains is anticipated later this year.

Pokémon GO has been adapting to the confinement situation that we have been experiencing these weeks, adapting its mechanics to the game from home so that all players can continue their captures without skipping the recommendations of the health authorities.