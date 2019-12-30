Pokémon GO: a video explains how to defeat Sierra using a single Pokémon

Share it:

In Pokémon GO you can now face the Team Rocket and, if this perfidious trainer is giving you a hard time, know that there is a simple trick through which you will be able to defeat her using only a creature.

In order to practice this tactic you must have at least one in your collection Scizor, Pokmon of Beetle type which is very effective against those used by Sierra. Your Scizor does not have to be of a particularly high standard and the only really fundamental requirement to successfully defeat the enemy is that he has the move Scissor X, which loads very quickly and is able to deal significant damage to the opponent. If you think that one Scizor is not enough and you want to have absolute certainty of knocking out Sierra and her Pokémon, you can always go out on the field with two Scizors, so you can't go wrong.

Before leaving you to the video in which all the steps to defeat Sierra with the use of Scizor are explained in detail, we remind you that the time of Pokémon GO Community Day arriving in January 2020 has just been updated.