Pokemon GO: a new update improves the fight and attack system

Niantic Labs has released a press release to inform Pokemon GO trainers about the arrival of some changes to the combat system and the attack system. Below all the details as disseminated by the developers.

Fighting system updates

We only have one last set of changes to the Trainer challenges to prepare the ground for a fantastic new feature. Attacks charged and Pokémon change now are queued and activated at the end of the current fast attack, without being ignored and preceded by any subsequent fast attacks. Some visual bugs have been fixed in the fights.

Updates to some existing attacks in Pokémon GO

Megahorn : This loaded Beetle-type attack now does more damage

: This loaded Beetle-type attack now does more damage Invertivolt: This Electro-type fast attack now activates and generates energy more quickly

New attacks in Pokémon GO

Schiacciatuffo: We heard that this Fight-type loaded attack has spread to the world of Pokémon GO! However, we have not yet found out which Pokémon are capable of learning it. Stay tuned, searches are in progress!

Pokémon can learn multiple attacks

Plusle and Minun : Laccioerboso. This loaded Grass-type attack will help Incite Pokémon to deal with Earth-type Pokémon that could give them problems in the Mega League.

: Laccioerboso. This loaded Grass-type attack will help Incite Pokémon to deal with Earth-type Pokémon that could give them problems in the Mega League. Lanturn : Spark. Until now, Lanturn did not have an Electro-type attack with the same power as its Water-type attacks. Spark will allow Lanturn to counter Azumarill with supereffective damage and to hit Altaria with neutral damage.

: Spark. Until now, Lanturn did not have an Electro-type attack with the same power as its Water-type attacks. Spark will allow Lanturn to counter Azumarill with supereffective damage and to hit Altaria with neutral damage. Ampharos : Thunder punch. This charged attack will make Ampharos a powerful Electric-type attacker in the Mega and Ultra League.

: Thunder punch. This charged attack will make Ampharos a powerful Electric-type attacker in the Mega and Ultra League. Masquerain : Bollaraggio. This charged Water-type attack will allow Masquerain to counterattack the Fire and Rock-type Pokémon that would otherwise put it in difficulty, being a Bug and Flying type Pokémon.

: Bollaraggio. This charged Water-type attack will allow Masquerain to counterattack the Fire and Rock-type Pokémon that would otherwise put it in difficulty, being a Bug and Flying type Pokémon. Vespiquen: Tagliofuria and Eterelama. These Beetle and Flying type attacks mirror the double type of Vespiquen, in addition to enhancing it to make it more effective in battles.

Pokémon can learn old attacks again

Raichu: Tuonoshock

Magneton: Thunder Shock and Download

Venomoth: Venomous

Haunter: Shadow Ball

Hypno: Shadow Ball

Some Pokémon originally discovered in Kanto, as part of the group of Pokémon that debuted with Pokémon GO, have seen their attacks change a lot over time. We'll add someone among the most powerful attacks that some of these Pokémon learned in 2016, so that they are accessible to players who have joined us ever since. We will try to add more attacks like these in the future.