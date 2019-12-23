Pokémon GO: a leak reveals the arrival of new Shadow Pokémon

Share it:

It seems that Niantic also has some surprises in store for Christmas for all Pokémon GO players and, according to what has been discovered in the last few hours by the dataminer, the game is about to expand thanks to the arrival of new Shadow Pokémon.

By carefully analyzing the game files, some users would have discovered the addition of the Shadow version of the following Pokémon:

Abomasnow

Absol

Bagon

Delibird

Salamence

Shelgon

Snover

Stantler

Unfortunately, the leak in question contains references only to the eight Pokémon that you find listed above and does not present any precise information on how much we can begin to defeat the recruits of the Team Rocket at i Shadow PokéStop and have a chance to catch them. However, it is not to be excluded that their arrival is scheduled for the next few hours, so we suggest you keep an eye on the places of interest so as to be ready to catch new creatures.

