Pokemon GO: a leak announces the imminent arrival of the Mega Evolutions?

From the tireless Pokemon GO dataminer scene, new clues come to the imminent arrival of the Mega Evolutions in Niantic Labs' mobile blockbuster.

Starting from the analysis of the information pitted by the developers during the last Pokémon Presents, and drawing on the inactive files traced in the folds of the latest Pokemon GO update, the dataminers have leaked the existence of a mega-bracelet series.

In the code unearthed by the data miner we find references to a GO mega-bracelet "generic" and three different types of GO mega bracelets for i Courage Team, Instinct is Wisdom, through which you can access Pokemon GO Mega Evolutions to enrich the augmented reality gaming experience offered by the title.

These advances therefore seem to corroborate the sentences uttered in mid-June by the CEO of The Pokémon Company, Tsunekazu Isihara, on the arrival of this important gameplay novelty that will allow all Pokemon GO Trainers to transform some of the creatures in their collection through Mega Evolutions. And you, what do you think of this innovation? Let us know with a comment, but first we remind you that on these pages you will find a card that illustrates all the activities of the Extraordinary Discovery of August of Pokemon GO.