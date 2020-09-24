Pokémon GO, a flood of events in October! Raid, Legendaries, Halloween and more

The universe of Pokémon GO it never sleeps and the Niantic team is preparing to field an October full of events and special initiatives: here are all the details!

The Trainers’ race will kick off with a new one meeting for extraordinary discoveries: from 22:00 on Thursday 1 October to the same time on Sunday 1 November, it will in fact be possible to come across one Shedninja, the Skin Changer Pokémon. But that’s not all: among the great protagonists of next month of Pokémon GO there will also be numerous creatures legendary. I Five-star raid will be governed by the following calendar:

Zapos can be challenged from 22:00 on Friday 25 September to 22:00 on Friday 2 October;

can be challenged from 22:00 on Friday 25 September to 22:00 on Friday 2 October; Moltres can be challenged from 22:00 on Friday 2 October 2020 to 22:00 on Friday 9 October;

can be challenged from 22:00 on Friday 2 October 2020 to 22:00 on Friday 9 October; Giratina in Original Form can be challenged from 22:00 on Friday 9 October to 22:00 on Friday 23 October. The lucky ones could also come across a Chromatic / Shiny version of it;

can be challenged from 22:00 on Friday 9 October to 22:00 on Friday 23 October. The lucky ones could also come across a Chromatic / Shiny version of it; A special Pokémon can also be challenged during the Halloween event;

The initiative also returns Featured Pokémon Time, scheduled every Tuesday of the month at 18:00. Below, the relative calendar:

Tuesday 6 October : protagonist Pikachu Globetrotter Cap and double XP when catching Pokémon;

: protagonist Pikachu Globetrotter Cap and double XP when catching Pokémon; Tuesday 13th October : protagonist Original Pikachu Cap and double candies by catching Pokémon;

: protagonist Original Pikachu Cap and double candies by catching Pokémon; Tuesday 20 October : Shuppet protagonist and double candy by transferring Pokémon;

: Shuppet protagonist and double candy by transferring Pokémon; Tuesday 27th October: Duskull protagonist and double XP by evolving Pokémon;

But that is not all! For the month of October, Niantic invites you to expect new avatar items, a cup for the fourth season of the GO Battle League and a special annual event, all themed Halloween. To this will be added an event to celebrate theanniversary of Niantic and the passing of the seasons: ready to unleash the Poké Balls?