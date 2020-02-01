Pokémon GO, a flood of events in February: Valentine's Day, new Pokémon and much more!

Share it:

As the special event dedicated to the Lunar New Year in Pokémon GO is near, the development team of the famous mobile game updates us on the full series of special events scheduled for the month of February.

Below, we present the essential details on the main in-game initiatives dedicated to Coaches:

Raikou Shadow : After completing the Team GO Rocket special searches, you will be able to access the Team GO Rocket special search for February. During the month, it will be possible to save the Electric-type Legendary Pokémon;

: After completing the Team GO Rocket special searches, you will be able to access the Team GO Rocket special search for February. During the month, it will be possible to save the Electric-type Legendary Pokémon; Extraordinary discovery of February : the protagonist Pokémon will be Woobat, which will make its in-game debut. The initiative will take place between 10pm on Saturday 1st February and 10pm on Sunday 1st March;

: the protagonist Pokémon will be Woobat, which will make its in-game debut. The initiative will take place between 10pm on Saturday 1st February and 10pm on Sunday 1st March; Tornadus will be in Five Star Raids in the period between 22:00 on Tuesday 4 February to 22:00 on Tuesday 25 February;

in the period between 22:00 on Tuesday 4 February to 22:00 on Tuesday 25 February; Event Sinnoh Region : all Pokémon originating in this Region will appear in the wild more frequently, on the days between 8:00 on Friday 7 February and 22:00 on Monday 10 February;

: all Pokémon originating in this Region will appear in the wild more frequently, on the days between 8:00 on Friday 7 February and 22:00 on Monday 10 February; Valentine's day : From Friday 14 February 2020 at 8:00 to Monday 17 February 2020 at 22:00, pink-colored Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild, from hatching eggs and during field research. The new Pokémon Audino and Alomomola will appear;

: From Friday 14 February 2020 at 8:00 to Monday 17 February 2020 at 22:00, pink-colored Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild, from hatching eggs and during field research. The new Pokémon Audino and Alomomola will appear; Friendship weekend : from 8:00 on Friday 21 February to 22:00 on 24 February special themed bonuses will be active;

: from 8:00 on Friday 21 February to 22:00 on 24 February special themed bonuses will be active; New events: on Tuesday 4 February, between 18:00 and 19:00 a surprise Pokèmon will appear more frequently. A mysterious bonus will instead be active at the same time, but on Thursday 6 February;

In short, the calendar promises to be very busy! Waiting for the new month to begin, we remind you that the GO Fights have recently been introduced in Pokémon GO.