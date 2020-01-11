Pokémon GO: 2019 record for Niantic, it's the best year ever

Share it:

It seems that the year just ended was the best ever for Niantic Games and its Pokémon GO, which despite years on the shoulders continues to be one of the most popular smartphone games.

By carefully observing the data published in the last hours on the Sensor Tower portal we can in fact notice how the revenues of the software house during 2019 reached the incredible figure of 894 million dollars. We are talking about a figure far higher than that set aside in previous years, since in 2016 there were collections of 832 million, 589 million in 2017 and 816 in 2018. The country that has contributed most to achieving this figure in 2019 is theAmerica with 335 million followed by Japan with 286 million and from Germany with 54 million. It also appears that the 54% users have made in-game purchases on devices Android, which are therefore more popular than Apple's smartphones.

It therefore seems that the game is constantly growing thanks above all to the continuous support from the developers, who continue to add new functions for free such as the possibility of reporting changes to Gyms or PokéStops and the recent introduction of the feature that is called Compagni d ' Adventure, which allows you to increase the bond between the trainers and your favorite creatures by obtaining prizes and bonuses of various kinds.

Speaking of news coming for the Niantic game, we remind you that the creature with the appearance similar to that of a penguin, Piplup, will be the absolute protagonist of the January 2020 community day of Pokémon GO.