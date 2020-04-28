Pokémon Girls: the new line of women's underwear arrives in Japan, all the photos

Share it:

Peach John, the Japanese company specializing in the creation and sale of clothing and beauty products for young women, recently presented one new line of Pokémon themed lingerie, renamed for the occasion Pokémon Girls. The underwear will be available on the company's official website from May 7, 2020.

At the bottom you can take a look at two items of clothing. The first, starring Pikachu, is made up of two pieces sold separately for 2,280 and 1,480 yen (respectively 20 and 12 euros), while the second is a complete set of around 3000 yen (26 euros) starring Sylveon. By clicking on the link below you can take a look at the page of Pr Times, in which all the items of clothing coming out soon are shown in the photo.

In total, the collection includes four different garments, with motifs dedicated to Pikachu, Sylveon, Jigglypuff and the iconic Pokéball, as well as a drawstring bag with the tail of the Pokémon mascot imprinted. The line, which includes two-piece underwear and complete pajamas, is aimed at female customers and presents sizes from S to XL.

