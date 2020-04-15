Pokémon: Get ready to get into trouble, Team Rocket is returning

Share it:

From the beginning of the animated series of the Pokémon, Team Rocket has shown that it knows how to get up from its defeats and immediately start chasing our protagonists. This resilient mentality has now become a constant for the trio, which is preparing to return to the scene in the next episodes of the anime.

This time, however, yet another sortie of Jessie, James and Meowth could cause some headaches in addition to our protagonists, who are in the middle of their journey through the regions of the Pokémon world. Indeed, in the last season, Giovanni has provided them with a fearsome device capable of summoning extremely powerful pocket creatures.

This new gimmick was first used in one of the initial episodes of the series, in which Team Rocket had caught Ash and Go by surprise on top of a tower full of Ivysaur. The latter had been attracted by a strong concentration of light, and it is precisely at this juncture that the trio unveiled its trump card, still failing to overwhelm their opponents.

Twitter user Arkeus88 shared the titles of the next two Pokémon episodes, one of which reads "Riposa, Team Rocket", clearly confirming their involvement in episode number 24 which will air on May 3.

As for the next, set for May 10, the title suggests the explosion of a clash to say the least spectacular, given that a certain Mega Lucario will take the field.

As suggested by the post of the voice actress of Ash Ketcum, the Pokémon anime could soon be suspended. In the last episode, Ash captured his last teammate; how did the fans react?