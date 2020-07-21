Pokemon: Game Freak moves to Nintendo headquarters

Share it:

After months of rumor, Game Freak's move to the same building is now official Nintendo development studios reside, the confirmation comes from the official website of the software house and is also reported by Cydonia on his Facebook profile.

"It is now officially confirmed that Game Freak has moved into the same building as the Nintendo development studios, and the news comes directly from the official website of the software house. As mentioned in January (when it was just a declaration of intent), it is possible that the decision was made to provide more work support to Game Freak, to supervise its work, or a mix of both. The more daring like to think that the Monolith Soft summaries, often occupied with other Nintendo EAD works, can finally get their hands on the development of Pokémon, after the works on Breath of the Wild and Animal Crossing."

The intent of this maneuver is not entirely clear but among Cydonia's hypotheses the will of to provide Game Freak with a new workforce coming from the internal teams of Nintendo, so as to ensure a better optimization of the new games and a more refined technical sector, even if there are no certainties about it. Game Freak is now working on the second expansion of Pokemon Sword and Shield, the Snowy Lands of the Crown, coming this fall.