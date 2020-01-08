Pokémon, from 1998 to 2019: a video compares the original and the new 3DCG film

Share it:

More than six months have passed since the excellent debut of Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution, the 22nd film dedicated to Pokémon edited by director Kunihiko Yuyama. The film has grossed almost to date 3 billion yen, confirming a success despite the initial criticisms related to the use of the unpopular 3DCG animation technique.

The Yuyama team however seems to have managed to do a great job, at least according to what revealed by the first reactions of the fans published last summer. In this regard, in case you still haven't been able to see the film, you can get an idea by looking at the video available at the top of the article.

The clip, shared on YouTube by the Spanish channel Clau World, shows the first battle of Ash Ketchum. As you can see it is a 1: 1 remake, net of some small improvements in the clashes made in common agreement between the director, Takeshi Shudo and the team of OLM study.

In an interview granted to the microphones of Comicbook several months ago, Yuyama declared the following: "After working on twenty films, it scares you a little to deal with something new (editor's note: the 3DCG technique). We were very afraid that the film was a flop, but the first seems to have gone well". Apparently, the result would seem to give region to the director.

