Pokémon: found the new Greninja? Upcoming evolution for Ash's last companion

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the latest episode of Pokémon 2019, fans were finally able to see the face of the fifth member of the Ash Ketchum team, now more competitive and flexible than ever. Despite having only faced one fight the Pokémon has already entered the hearts of many fans, still orphaned by an old acquaintance of the XY series.

We are obviously talking about greninja, Kalos' adventure companion who almost managed to bring the young coach to victory in the Regional League. Fans have never stopped loving the Pokémon, and the little one Riolu obtained by Ash in episode 21 of the anime could have several points in common with the skilled ninja. According to what revealed by Pokémon leaks, so far revealed to be accurate in 100% of cases, Riolu should evolve into Lucario over the next few episodes and help Ash conquer the Top 10 in the Pokémon World Championship tournament.

Lucario and Greninja are two extremely skilled Pokémon with a large arsenal of moves, respectively of type Fight / Steel and Water / Dark. Being bipedal, both can count on immense speed, useful to escape attacks and take full advantage of the width of the battlefield. Unlike the second one though, Lucario can evolve and use the aura, a special energy that allows him to predict the attacks of enemies. Thanks to its extreme intelligence, the Pokémon is able to fully understand human language and since its first appearance it seems to have developed a confidential relationship with Ash.

Lucario could be the secret weapon needed to beat the Charizard of Campione Dendel, a feat that Greninja was unable to complete in 2013.

And what do you think of it? Lucario or Greninja? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!