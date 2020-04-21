Entertainment

Pokémon: Fans are clamoring for Greninja to return

April 21, 2020
Maria Rivera
If we ask you the name of the strongest Pokémon ever used by Ash Ketchum, what would you answer? Over the course of his coaching career the eternal eleven year old has captured it more than sixty, but we are sure that the name of the most powerful adventure companion of all came to your mind in seconds.

Excluding Pikachu after all, now become a real certainty given what shown in the last episodes of Pokémon 2019, the circle narrows a lot: Greninja, Infernape, Charizard or Sceptile. According to official statistics, Infernape was the most productive member of Ash's team with a 83% success rate but, if we based on the difficulty of the matches played, it would be difficult not to deliver the crown to the iconic greninja of Pokémon XY.

With a winning percentage of 80% Greninja almost gave Ash the first place in the League of Kalosfinally won by the rival Alan. As you can see at the bottom, the fans have not given up, and on Reddit the return of Pokémon Ninja is loudly shouted: "Leaving it was a serious mistake"wrote user Fawful93,"and despite the result of the online survey it is now really difficult to get it back without falling into ridicule".

The new anime series has already introduced a valid substitute and given the balance of the team, a step backwards of this magnitude seems unlikely. The trailer for the new Pokémon narrative arc, however, seems to anticipate some important returns, and who knows exactly in this regard the study does not decide to please the fans.

And what do you think of it? Would you like to see the return of Greninja? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!

