Pokémon Explorations: will the anime show other legends? A poster seems to confirm it

The new series of Pokémon has already had the opportunity to excite fans thanks to a visually satisfying production and the introduction of new characters. And among the news, of course, there was no lack of teammates for Ash. Either way, a poster appears to have unveiled some new appearances of Legendary Pokémon.

The Pocket Monster universe is not only characterized by adventure companions, but also by fearsome creatures that govern the pyramid of monsters. In the new animated series, entitled for the occasion "Explorations", we have already seen two Legendaries, Mew is Lugia. A promotional poster leaked in the past few hours, however, seems to confirm the future appearance of other mystical creatures.

The key visual in question, attached at the bottom of the news, not only reveals Pokémon already encountered in previous generations, but even Rayquaza is Ho-Oh. Currently, unfortunately, no news has been revealed regarding when they will make their appearance, as the series is suspended due to the Coronavirus, but we will keep you updated if we have more information about it.

And you, on the other hand, what do you think of this poster, do you want to see some little monsters again? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the space provided below. We take this opportunity to remind you, finally, that Pokémon Explorations will soon also arrive in Italy on K2.