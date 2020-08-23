Pokémon Explorations: Will Pikachu finally evolve into Raichu?

Share it:

Throughout all the Pocket Monsters television series, Ash’s Pikachu never evolved for one reason or another. Either way, something could change in one of the next episodes of the new season of the anime. Let’s find out the synopsis of episode 35 of Pokémon Exploration.

As Ash prepares to face his most difficult battle yet, the contents of the next episodes of the anime continue to be leaked online. Episode 35, which should debut next Sunday, will slow down the frenetic rhythms of today’s episode to focus on character development. Entitled “I captured Pikachu“, the synopsis of the episode in question follows:

“Go, continuing to observe the relationship between Ash and Pikachu, suddenly realizes that he wants to capture a Pikachu of his own. The head of the laboratory, Sakuragi, warns him of a riot of numerous Pikachu that push Go to investigate the phenomenon. Lots of Pokémon. they are in fact digging “thunder-stones” from the rock to use that power and evolve into Raichou … but here also Ash’s Pikachu finally evolves into Raichou thanks to the “thunder-stone” discovered by a kind female Pikachu? “

Next week’s episode will therefore be largely focused on Go and the desire to capture a Pikachu. Will he succeed or will he retrace his steps? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment below. Finally, we remind you that Pokémon Explorations is about to arrive in Italy.