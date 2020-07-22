Entertainment

Pokémon Explorations: Will Ash's sixth and final monster be a legend?

July 21, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
To each animated series of Pokémon fans delight in theorizing which little monsters will make up the new team of the protagonist. Yet, on this round, things could go in a slightly different way. Could Ash really catch a Legendary for the first time?

Speculation about Ash's sixth and final Pokémon continues unabated. At first, in fact, the rumors praised a Sobble which, however, was finally caught by surprise by Go. However, recently a leak has had the opportunity to discuss the community as it announced the teammates of the protagonists together with an enigmatic surprise.

One of the boxes regarding the creatures, in fact, is devoid of Pokémon and contains only a purple Poke Ball with a question mark. And there is only one sphere within the imagery of the Pocket Monsters with a purple color, that is the infallible Master Ball. Is it really time for Ash to get a Legendary?

And you, however, what do you think of this hypothesis, do you consider it plausible? But above all, which Legendary Pokémon would you like to see in the ranks of the protagonist? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below, but not before having recovered this leak on the return of historical characters.

