Pokémon Explorations: what will Go play in the future of the series?

Pokémon Explorations has undoubtedly managed to rekindle the passion in many fans of the series thanks to an interesting story, battles animated with great care and to the introduction of a new character. Go, Ash's traveling companion in the new anime, is growing episode after episode, but what will be its role in the future of the series?

Despite the promises of the animation studio, the the central theme of the new Pokémon series is undoubtedly the climbing of Ash Ketchum, the undisputed protagonist for 23 years now intending to triumph in the Pokémon World Championship tournament. Ash recently won the League of Alola and many fans were convinced that his path would end with the end of Pokémon Sun & Moon.

Pokémon Explorations is still the anime of Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, and according to American colleagues from Comicbook, it would be time for the young Biancavilla manager to step back to leave the reins to the new partner. Go is very present in the episodes, but his role is temporarily reduced to the simple completion of the Pokédex, and fans have not yet had the opportunity to see him in action in a tournament.

