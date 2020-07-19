Entertainment

Pokémon Explorations: what will Go play in the future of the series?

July 19, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Pokémon Explorations has undoubtedly managed to rekindle the passion in many fans of the series thanks to an interesting story, battles animated with great care and to the introduction of a new character. Go, Ash's traveling companion in the new anime, is growing episode after episode, but what will be its role in the future of the series?

Despite the promises of the animation studio, the the central theme of the new Pokémon series is undoubtedly the climbing of Ash Ketchum, the undisputed protagonist for 23 years now intending to triumph in the Pokémon World Championship tournament. Ash recently won the League of Alola and many fans were convinced that his path would end with the end of Pokémon Sun & Moon.

Pokémon Explorations is still the anime of Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, and according to American colleagues from Comicbook, it would be time for the young Biancavilla manager to step back to leave the reins to the new partner. Go is very present in the episodes, but his role is temporarily reduced to the simple completion of the Pokédex, and fans have not yet had the opportunity to see him in action in a tournament.

READ:  My Hero Academia: do aspiring 1-A heroes still need Yuei High School?

Of course, the article in question, which you can read by clicking on the link found at the bottom, has sparked an interesting debate on Twitter and Reddit, and we want to know yours. Are you satisfied with the way the character is managed? Or would you rather see it employed differently? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.