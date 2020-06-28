Pokémon Explorations: the two strongest trainers will collide in the next episode

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A few moments ago the synopsis of theepisode 27 of Pokémon Explorations and apparently, one of the most interesting episodes of the series awaits us. As you can see at the bottom in fact, it has been confirmed that Champion Dandel will be giving away his crown in the match of the next July 5th, clashing with the rival of a lifetime.

The next episode will be titled The legend of the heroes! The final battle of Dandel! and the synopsis reads as follows: "Ash and Go travel back to Galar to see a new Pokémon World Championship clash. Both are looking forward to seeing the match between two Champions of the Master Class, the division reserved for the eight best coaches in the world. The battle will feature Dandel, the opponent Ash dreams of beating, and Kibana, the rival Pokémon Dragon fan. Let the battle begin!".

Kibana (Laburno in the Italian version) is considered by the inhabitants of Galar as the Strongest gym leader in the region. TOutoproclamotosi rival of the unbeatable Dandel, the coach currently has a record of 0 wins and 10 defeats against the Pokémon World Champioship championdespite being the only one to put up a real challenge with it. Laburno specializes in Dragon-type Pokémon and its team is made up of, among many others Duraludon, Flygon is Torkoal. The presence of Duraludon Gigamax was confirmed in the episode.

And what do you think of it? Who will win the fight? Let us know with a comment! In case you were looking for other news instead, we remind you that recently the names of Ash Ketchum's sixth Pokémon and the next capture of Go were revealed.