Pokémon Explorations: the synopsis of the new episodes anticipate the revenge of Ash and Riolu

A few moments ago the previews of the next episodes of Pokémon Exploration, the new anime series for a few days also available in Italy. In particular, Anipoke Fandom users translated the synopsis of episodes 36 to 39, all scheduled for September 2020.

Episode 36 will be titled “Ash and Goh, get out of the Sand Tomb!“and the synopsis reads as follows:”Ash seems unable to recover from the defeat he suffered against Fabia, and continues to register poor results in official battles. Meanwhile, a great sandstorm hits Cyclamipolis. Attracted by a strange melody, Ash and Go decide to investigate, and find themselves face to face with a very fast Flygon! Ash seems to have trouble in battle, but Go has a plan!“.

The episode 37 instead anticipates the return to Alola, and is entitled, precisely, “Happy to see you again, Alola!“: “Kawe is a rival Ash met during his stay in Alola, and since the two know each other so well, the trainer decides to find out what his friend is made of! How will Go’s raboot fare against Kiawe’s fearsome Turtonator?“.

The synopsis of episode 38 is not yet available, but it has been confirmed that the title will be “The Fossil Pokemon“and that the Aerodactyl shown in the new opening will appear.

Episode 39 will instead stage the highly anticipated rematch between Ash and Fabia, and will be titled “Ash vs. Fabia, Overcome Grapploct!“: “In his last fight, Riolu was defeated and humiliated by Fabia’s Pokémon. Knowing the sensation, Ash decides to entrust his revenge in the hands of Riolu himself, to overcome adversity and prove to himself that he can compete with Dandel!“.

