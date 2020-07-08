Entertainment

Pokémon Explorations: the return of an enigmatic Legendary in the next episodes

Pokémon Explorations is one of the most popular TV series this year, thanks to an adaptation that is bringing the iconic adventurer to all the regions currently known. In the next stage, therefore, Ash and Go will visit one of the most enigmatic Legendary Pokémon.

In the last episode, Ash captured her fifth little monster, Farfetch'd, following an exciting clash with Riolu. Either way, our hero still has a gap to fill to definitively complete the team and fans continue to hope that the team can truly be Sobble. It seems that, however, we will have to wait a few more weeks to find out, as the leaks of the titles of the next episodes suggest other adventures. Tracked by the usual insider AshandSerena, therefore, the titles of the new episodes here follow:

  • episode 30 entitled ""The Reluctant Pikachu";
  • on August 2, however, it will debut "Feebas and the Splendid Scaglia";
  • Finally, the 32nd episode titled "Celebi: An Eternal Promise";
In any case, the release of the episode starring Celebi falls well with the pre-sales of Pokémon Coco, probably apt to sponsor the release of the feature in question. And you, on the other hand, are curious to find out how the episode will be linked to the next film in the franchise? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment below.

