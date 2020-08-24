Pokémon Explorations: the next episodes promise a welcome return and a rematch?

Share it:

Following the latest episode of Pokémon Exploration, the anime is preparing to push on the growth and characterization of Ash who will have to prepare to face new obstacles to improve as a Pokémon trainer. Either way, the next few episodes seem to promise new possibilities for the immortal protagonist.

The defeat against Bea highlighted the Ash’s current limits who, up to that moment, had managed to win against practically every opponent. This blow, therefore, will serve the iconic protagonist to improve his skills and become skilled enough to recover his revenge and have a chance against the Champion of the Region of Galar, Leon. If next week’s episode is reserved for Go and a possible evolution of Pikachu in Raichou, the titles of the next episodes herald news.

The month of September, therefore, will see the Alola Region at work again as well as an awaited revenge. Anyway, the titles in question here follow:

September 13: “I’m back! Alola!“;

September 20: “The Fossil Pokémon“;

September 27: “Ash versus Bea“;

A small note also suggests that Aerodactyl may be Go’s next teammate. Ultimately, we suggest you continue to follow us so as not to miss the next news on Pokémon Exploration. And you, instead, what do you expect from the next episodes? Let us know with a comment below.