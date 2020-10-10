Pokémon Explorations: the new trailer reveals sensational news

Pokémon Exploration it is getting into gear at a dizzying pace, offering amusing short intervals and unexpected twists. Yet, the new season dedicated to the funny little monsters seems to be only at the beginning as a new trailer promises new sensational twists, let’s see together which ones.

After the failed attempt to capture Zapdos by Go, probably not yet skilled enough to be able to make one of the Legendary Pokémon, the anime prepares to move forward with new events. In this regard, the production wanted to release a new promotional trailer, the same attachment at the bottom of the news, which offers interesting ideas for the prosism sagas.

As you can see you weave, from the clip we notice the appearance of Mashtomp, the evolution of Mudkip, the return of Mew and Leon. In addition, Go will once again try to challenge Zapdos and try to capture him, and the protagonists will also have to deal with the two main exclusives of Sword and Shield, Zacian and Zamazenta, as well as against the deadly Mewtwo. Finally, it seems that Riolu will soon evolve into Lucario and Raboot into Cinderace. We just have to wait for the next episodes to know the next sensational twists.

And you, instead, what do you think of this new trailer? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below, but not before finding out how many Pokémon Ash has captured so far.