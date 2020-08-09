Pokémon Explorations, the new theme anticipates incredible news for the Ash and Go teams!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A few hours ago the new Pokémon Exploration theme and, needless to say, a mountain of previews on the new episodes have arrived. Among the novelties were confirmed battles, the presence of many legendary Pokèmon, new captures and unexpected evolutions for the monsters of Ash Ketchum and Go.

First of all, at the bottom you can take a look at the new opening, entitled 1, 2, 3! and written and sung by Nishikawa-kun to Kirisho. The acronym will replace – starting today – the homonymous composition of After the Rain.

In the first forty seconds Ash and Go are shown grappling with the study of some Legendary Pokemon, which also include Zacian is Zamazenta. Subsequently, Mew, the three legendary birds of the first generation and the training phases of the two protagonists are shown. The appearance of these creatures in the anime is not yet certain, but the possibility remains high.

Immediately after, the two complete teams of Ash and Go are shown. The first seems to be now complete, with Pikachu, Dragonite, Mr. Mime, Gengar, Farfetch'd (form of Galar) and Riolu, while the second boasts a Magikarp , Raboot, Scyther, Skwovet, Farfetc'd and Sobble. In Ash's team Yamper also appears for a few frames, but it should be Koharu's Pokémon.

Finally, in addition to the various clashes, two evolutions are also confirmed. Ash's Riolu will become a Lucario, while Go's Raboot will become a Cinderace.

What do you think of it? Are you following the series? Let us know with a comment! In case you want to know more instead, we advise you to take a look at the spoilers of the next episodes.