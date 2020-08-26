Pokémon Explorations: the last episode presents us with a new rival for Ash

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The last episode of Pokémon Exploration showed us how Ash Ketchum’s too much confidence repaid the Pallet Town coach with a resounding defeat against Fabia, an expert in fighting type pokémon. It was a hard blow for the protagonist, now used to collecting victories in the new region.

Although in fact Ash managed to get the title of Champion of the Alola League, Fabia proved incredibly skilled. Just before the battle begins, Ash tries to provoke his opponent by saying these words: “Remember, I won against Ornella, and she is also a gym leader and has a team of fighting type Pokémon!”. Fabia remains impassive in the face of this statement, and responds in a cold and disrespectful tone: “I defeated her once ..it’s too weak.”

Ash is struck by the harsh words used by Fabia towards another trainer. Although they have been opponents in the past, the protagonist and Ornella are good friends, and this dismissive comment could be another reason for wanting a rematch and showing how you deal with your opponents. We know indeed how important Ash considers respect during fights, as well as building good relationships with other coaches.

Recall that in the next few episodes we will see a welcome return, and that perhaps Ash’s Pikachu will evolve into Raichu.