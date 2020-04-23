Pokémon Explorations: the animated series will soon land on K2

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The new series of Pokémon will finally be available outside the Rising Sun on the Netflix platform. As for our country, the anime will land on the K2 television station, as stated in the official press release on the pocket monsters website:

"Good news for all fans who can't wait to follow the new adventures of Ash Ketchum and Pikachu: the wait is over, because the twenty-third season of the famous Pokémon series animated series is in the arrival on K2.

In the Pokémon Exploration series, Ash leaves the Alola region behind with a new goal: to travel the world! So our hero will travel together with Go, his new friend and enthusiastic discoverer of the world of Pokémon. Ash is more determined that he will become a Master of Pokémon while Go is intent on capturing a specimen of every species, including the mysterious Mew … Many exciting adventures await our heroes on the journey through the wonderful world of Pokémon! This year is preparing to experience an avalanche of adventures together with Ash, Pikachu and their friends with the Pokémon Explorations series! "

The animated series will be titled, in Italian, Pokémon Explorations, and in the last hours it was introduced to the western public with a presentation trailer that showed its settings and the protagonists. As you well know, if you are on par with Japanese releases, the series differs from the previous ones for a narrative approach focused on exploring all regions of the Pokémon world.

Pokémon and Naruto meet in three incredible figures from the Masashi Kishimoto franchise. In the meantime, the stop of the Pokémon series is official: TV Tokyo will broadcast the reruns of the episodes.