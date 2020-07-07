Entertainment

Pokémon Explorations: Sonia makes her debut in episode 27 of the anime

July 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Episode 27 of Pokémon: Explorations showed the clash between two great trainers, presented the new Pokémon of Ash Ketchum and, above all, introduced two important characters. As anticipated by the leaks of the last few weeks, in fact, in the last episode two coaches loved by fans made their debut: Laburnum is Sonia.

In the first few minutes of episode 27, Ash and Go get two tickets to attend a Pokémon World Championship match, starring the absolute champion Dandel and his rival, Laburno. At the end of the clash, which ended with Dandel's usual victory, Ash intervenes from the stands, declaring that he will be the first coach to stop the champion's streak.

Immediately after the clash it was finally introduced Sonia, assistant to Professor Flora and Dandel's childhood friend. Sonia has the characteristic features of the so-called Japanese "Gyaru" and starts to tease Pikachu and Raboot, then talking to Go and Ash about the curious phenomenon of the "Dark Night of Galar". At the bottom you can take a look at a short excerpt from the episode.

And what do you think of it? Do you like the coach's character design? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! For more insights on the episode instead, you can take a look at our analysis regarding the new Pokémon captured by Ash Ketchum.

