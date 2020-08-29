Entertainment

Pokemon Explorations: Riolu conquers fans of the series

August 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
In addition to the reactions of Pokemon Explorations fans to an evolution that appeared in the series, we point out what Riolu fans think after the last episodes of the show aired in TV Tokyo schedule.

The pokemon was the focus of the challenge between Ash and Fabia, faced with the power of his opponent’s Grapploct, Ash decides to call in Riolu, determined to exploit his ability to use “Reversal“, powerful ability that allows you to send back the attack received by Riolu. His strategy, however, does not seem to work and in the end Fabia has the upper hand. Despite this, many fans of the series have appreciated the fighting spirit of the pokemon, who fought all the way to succeed let his coach win.

At the bottom of the news you will find a tweet in which there is a segment of the challenge between Ash and Fabia, entirely focused on the character of Riolu. Thus continues the journey of the protagonist, accompanied by his pokemon and Gou, with the aim of being able to defeat the champion of the League of Galar. If you are looking for other rumors, we point out this news focused on the next episodes of Pokemon: Explorations, which will be aired during the month of September.

