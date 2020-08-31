Entertainment

Pokémon Explorations: Pikachu’s evolution generates a nice twist

August 31, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
In recent weeks, the synopsis concerning one of the next episode of Pokémon Exploration where it was reported that a Pikachu would evolve into Raichu, and fans immediately thought of the pokémon that has always accompanied the protagonist Ash, being surprised by the events of the last episode.

As had been anticipated, Ash and Gou head towards a small area inhabited by many Pikachu, as Gou is determined to want one on the team. Once we have established a good relationship with a lively female Pikachu, we see a scene that has left everyone, including the protagonists, with bated breath.

The sequence in question, reported by @ChickoritaCheez in the video found at the bottom of the page, we see the two Pikachu of Ash and Gou chasing each other. An important element is the presence of a Pietratuono, mineral capable of evolving certain species of Pokémon through contact and if it is ready. After chasing each other for a while, the two monsters end up behind a boulder, and after an intense glow we see Raichu come on stage.

Faced with the worried looks of Ash and Gou, we then see the two Pikachu chasing each other in the distance, making us understand how Raichu’s appearance was a simple coincidence. Recall that little Riolu has conquered fans of the series, and that episode 4 has suffered censorship in the West.

