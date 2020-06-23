Pokémon Explorations: In Episode 25 is again Ash vs Korrina, how was the meeting?

Share it:

As anticipated from the shared Explorations Pokémon preview a few days ago, Ash Ketchum has once again taken the field in episode 25 of the anime, facing the coach Korrina (also known as Ornella in the Italian version) to climb the rankings of the Pokémon World Championship. As has thus concluded the meeting between the two?

Ash and Korrina had already addressed in '44 episode of Pokémon XYWith the prize Medal Fight Yantaropoli. At the time the battle was won by the main character, who he defeated for the skin of our teeth Mega Lucario Leader of thanks to the efforts of Pikachu. This new battle instead was held during Fight Festival, An event organized to allow coaches to accumulate points for the aforementioned Pokémon World Championship.

The tournament is a simple competition at points where they are rewarded the most consistent coaches. In total there are four bands: Normal Class (First class) Super Class (Positions from 999 to 100th place), Hyper Class (From 99 ° to 9 °) and Master Class (Top 8). Ash Ketchum revealed its goal to reach the Master Class to get a rematch with Dandel Champion.

For just one win from Super Class, Ash and Korrina traipse battleground for a clash two against two. Since its new still too immature Riolu, Ash chooses Gengar and Dragonite, while Korrina opt for Mienshao and Lucario.

In the first part of the battle Gengar a crunching defeat, Unable even to scratch the Mienshao opponent. He korrina decides not to risk it and send in the field Lucario to close the clash. At this point it takes over the Dragonite Ash, which closes quickly deal with Mienshao and clash with Lucario. After Megaevoluzione the battle gets tougher, but Dragonite is able to withstand the opponent's shots and closed the game with Dragon Claw. Ash then climb to the position 921 in the rankings and into the Super Class.

