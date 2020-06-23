Entertainment

Pokémon Explorations: In Episode 25 is again Ash vs Korrina, how was the meeting?

June 23, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

As anticipated from the shared Explorations Pokémon preview a few days ago, Ash Ketchum has once again taken the field in episode 25 of the anime, facing the coach Korrina (also known as Ornella in the Italian version) to climb the rankings of the Pokémon World Championship. As has thus concluded the meeting between the two?

Ash and Korrina had already addressed in '44 episode of Pokémon XYWith the prize Medal Fight Yantaropoli. At the time the battle was won by the main character, who he defeated for the skin of our teeth Mega Lucario Leader of thanks to the efforts of Pikachu. This new battle instead was held during Fight Festival, An event organized to allow coaches to accumulate points for the aforementioned Pokémon World Championship.

The tournament is a simple competition at points where they are rewarded the most consistent coaches. In total there are four bands: Normal Class (First class) Super Class (Positions from 999 to 100th place), Hyper Class (From 99 ° to 9 °) and Master Class (Top 8). Ash Ketchum revealed its goal to reach the Master Class to get a rematch with Dandel Champion.

READ:  Badlands Season 4 Insights about all Updates New Network, Comic & Release Date

For just one win from Super Class, Ash and Korrina traipse battleground for a clash two against two. Since its new still too immature Riolu, Ash chooses Gengar and Dragonite, while Korrina opt for Mienshao and Lucario.

In the first part of the battle Gengar a crunching defeat, Unable even to scratch the Mienshao opponent. He korrina decides not to risk it and send in the field Lucario to close the clash. At this point it takes over the Dragonite Ash, which closes quickly deal with Mienshao and clash with Lucario. After Megaevoluzione the battle gets tougher, but Dragonite is able to withstand the opponent's shots and closed the game with Dragon Claw. Ash then climb to the position 921 in the rankings and into the Super Class.

And what do you think of it? You like Ash's team? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.