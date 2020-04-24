Pokémon Explorations: here is the Italian title of the new anime, also arriving in Italy

Share it:

As you probably know, The Pokémon Company recently announced that the new Pokémon Journey animated series will arrive over the next few months on Netflix, apparently June 12, 2020, a widely appreciated news which was followed by an intriguing news for Italian fans.

In addition to the publication of the English trailer dedicated to production, a first trailer of the series with Italian subtitles was also uploaded, a sign that the series is also about to be dubbed by us, although no information has currently been provided regarding the release date. On the other hand, it has been revealed that the anime – titled Pokémon Explorations – will air on K2, with the company that will take care of revealing some juicy news on the premiere in the future.

The news will delight many fans, especially after the great success that the production has received among fans thanks to his ability to tell a story full of new Pokémon and characters, mixing in all also a lot of nostalgia, with our Ash and Pikachu who found themselves visiting well-known places, meeting, meanwhile, many little monsters that many fans carry in their hearts.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that the new episode of Pokémon Twilight Wings has recently been published.