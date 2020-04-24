Entertainment

Pokémon Explorations: here is the Italian title of the new anime, also arriving in Italy

April 23, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

As you probably know, The Pokémon Company recently announced that the new Pokémon Journey animated series will arrive over the next few months on Netflix, apparently June 12, 2020, a widely appreciated news which was followed by an intriguing news for Italian fans.

In addition to the publication of the English trailer dedicated to production, a first trailer of the series with Italian subtitles was also uploaded, a sign that the series is also about to be dubbed by us, although no information has currently been provided regarding the release date. On the other hand, it has been revealed that the anime – titled Pokémon Explorations – will air on K2, with the company that will take care of revealing some juicy news on the premiere in the future.

The news will delight many fans, especially after the great success that the production has received among fans thanks to his ability to tell a story full of new Pokémon and characters, mixing in all also a lot of nostalgia, with our Ash and Pikachu who found themselves visiting well-known places, meeting, meanwhile, many little monsters that many fans carry in their hearts.

READ:  ONE PIECE: fans are saddened by the stop of the anime

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that the new episode of Pokémon Twilight Wings has recently been published.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.