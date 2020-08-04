Entertainment

Pokémon Explorations: here are all the advances of the next episodes

August 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
Several previews have leaked recently on the next episodes of Pokémon Explosions. Episode 32 will focus on the character of Go, and will see the participation of the mysterious second generation creature, Celebi.

An interesting feature is the total absence of Ash and Pikachu, since we will live the story from Go's point of view. The Pallet Town coach returns in the next episode, and with his adventure partner heads for a Pokémon exchange event.

In this circumstance, a trainer will propose his Pinsir to Go in exchange for his latest catch, whose identity is currently unknown. In episode 34 the story becomes more eventful, presenting the clash between Ash and Bea, the fight-type Gym Leader of the Galar region.

The synopsis reveals that the clash will not see Ash as the winner. In conclusion, episode number 35 will focus on Pikachu. Go in fact, intrigued by the relationship between Ash and the electric rodent, decides to want one for himself, and begins his search for the pocket creature.

The advances make us understand that the coach will be successful in catching, and fans hope that his Pikachu specimen may be female to diversify from Ash's.

Will Ash's sixth and final monster be a Legendary Pokémon? Pokémon Exploration episode number 30 mentioned a historical scene from the original anime.

