Pokémon Explorations: Episode 30 shows the deep bond between Ash and Pikachu

The last episodes of the anime Pokémon Explorations they showed us a sad separation between the two main protagonists, the coach Ash Ketchum and his first partner, Pikachu. In fact, Ash preferred to concentrate on training with Riolu, putting aside the electro-type monster.

Such a departure could only be temporary, given the amount of adventures lived together and above all the deep attention Ash has always had towards Pikachu, only recently failed.

Due to his jealousy, little Pikachu decided to return to Biancavilla, from Ash's mother, and was the protagonist of a return to the past, thanks to the scene in which he and Mr. Mime are attacked by a flock of Spearow, sent away from an attack by Pikachu, as happened in the first series. So a whole day went by without Ash and Pikachu meeting, but the final sequence of episode 30 shows us the importance of their connection and their subsequent rapprochement.

Ash deeply apologizes to Pikachu for ignoring him, and after a short pause the Pokémon runs towards the coach, and once in his arms, in the name of the old days, releases an electric shock. A nice and moving moment, which was shared by the user @ilapaperx in the post at the bottom of the page.

