Pokémon Explorations: Episode 30 mentions a historical scene from the original anime

Episode 30 of Pokémon Explorations has finally aired in Japan and, as anticipated by the synopsis shown to you a few days ago, it treated the unexpected break between two important characters. The discrepancy resolved during the episode, with a wonderful mention of a scene that occurred in the first episode of the 1997 anime.

Episode 30 starts with it clash between Ash Ketchum and Tony, valid for the Pokémon World Championship. Tony, one of the two assistants to the Master of Orange, chooses Electabuzz, while Ash relies on Riolu. Having already defeated Pisces in episode 18 the protagonist does not have too many problems with his assistant, and manages to defeat him and go to the position 901 of the ranking.

Ash continues to cover with attention Riolu and Pikachu, jealous, finally decides to leave the laboratory. The Pokémon takes a short trip in the company of Mr. Mime and at some point, the two are attacked by a flock of Spearow. Mr. Mime decides to protect Pikachu with his own body, who manages to drive away his opponents with a powerful Thunder Shock.

Looking at Mr. Mime, Pikachu remembers the events that occurred in the first episode of the original series, in which Ash defended him in the same way from a similar flock. Realizing that it was wrong, the Pokémon re-enters and reconciles with the trainer. At the bottom you can take a look at some screens taken from the episode.