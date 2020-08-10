Pokémon Explorations: did the new opening anticipate Gou's next Pokémon?

Share it:

The most recent anime series dedicated to the brand created by Satoshi Tajiri in 1996, Pokémon Exploration , took us to the Galar region, introduced in the Pokémon Sword and Shield video games, where Ash and Pikachu met Gou.

Over the course of the episodes we have seen the evolution offriendship between Ash and Gou, and being both coaches determined to establish themselves on the competitive scene and in the League of Galar, it is not difficult to imagine that the two often find themselves fighting each other to improve their skills.

Episode 32 showed us a new opening, where a clash sequence between the two coaches was shown. Here we see Ash using Pikachu to attack what it will probably be Gou's next companion, the pokémon Aerodactyl. We know that in the past Ash himself managed to obtain the famous first generation fossil, but it seems very unlikely that he "lent" it to Gou for training.

As you can see in the post at the bottom of the news, shared by @TheScarHero, let's see an Aerdoactyl ready to face a lightning bolt thrown by Pikachu. However, what surprised the fans was the absence of Aerodactyl in Ash and Gou's teams, seen in the final frames of the opening.

We remind you that Pokémon Explorations will soon arrive in Italy, and we leave you to the previews of the next episodes.