Pokémon Explorations: change of plans? here is Ash's new monster

July 6, 2020
The beauty of a series also lies in its unpredictability, especially when it goes against expectations and rumors. The last episode of Pokémon: Explorationsin fact, he finally showed Ash's new monster. Are you curious to find out who his new teammates are?

In the episode aired yesterday, the iconic and immortal protagonist has finally made his fifth catch, filling the penultimate place in the team's ranks. Episode 27, in fact, focused on the figure of a Farfetch'd coming from Galar, a very different creature than its namesake counterpart traceable to Kanto.

Although the rumors had tied Farfetch'd himself to Go, in the end, contrary to expectations, the Pokémon joined Ash's team after an exciting clash with Riolu. With his capture, therefore, the monster joins the team composed of Pikachu, Dragonite, Gengar and Riolu. One last member is still missing to definitively fill the team, which does not exclude the possibility that too Sobble may eventually become part of Ash's crew.

However, we just have to wait for the next development of the anime to find out who the protagonist's last Pokémon will really be. And you, however, are you satisfied with this capture? Let us know, as usual, with a comment below, but not before having looked at this specimen of Magikarp lost in space.

