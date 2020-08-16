Pokèmon Explorations: Ash takes the field in episode 34, the trailer reveals the opponent

Share it:

Pokémon Explorations will soon arrive in Italy but in the meantime, in Japan, the broadcast continues fast and just today episode 33 was broadcast. At the end of the episode, as usual, the teaser of the next episode was shown, which apparently will stage the fight between Ash and a famous Gym Leader.

We're talking about Fabia, Pokémon Trainer specializing in Fighting-type, as well Latermore Gym Leader in Pokémon Sword. The girl had debuted a few months ago in the second episode of the Pokémon Twilight Wings animated series, and will finally get some space in the new official series as well.

The synopsis of episode 34, entitled "The Solitary Fighter Saito! The Threatening Otosupus !!"(The lone warrior Bea! The menacing Grapploct !!), reads as follows:"Ash and Go head to Yamabuki's Dojo, where they wish to engage in a Pokémon battle against the gym's owner, the Great King of Karate. But wait, is it true that the Great King of Karate has been defeated one of the Galar Gym Leaders?".

The battle between Ash and Fabia should be valid for the Pokémon World Championship, Tournament in which the protagonist is still undefeated. The preview seems to anticipate that Fabia will use Hawlucha is Grapploct, while Ash will rely on Farfetch'd (form of Galar) e Riolu. The clash could be one of the most difficult faced by the protagonist during this new season.