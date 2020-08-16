Entertainment

Pokèmon Explorations: Ash takes the field in episode 34, the trailer reveals the opponent

August 16, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Pokémon Explorations will soon arrive in Italy but in the meantime, in Japan, the broadcast continues fast and just today episode 33 was broadcast. At the end of the episode, as usual, the teaser of the next episode was shown, which apparently will stage the fight between Ash and a famous Gym Leader.

We're talking about Fabia, Pokémon Trainer specializing in Fighting-type, as well Latermore Gym Leader in Pokémon Sword. The girl had debuted a few months ago in the second episode of the Pokémon Twilight Wings animated series, and will finally get some space in the new official series as well.

The synopsis of episode 34, entitled "The Solitary Fighter Saito! The Threatening Otosupus !!"(The lone warrior Bea! The menacing Grapploct !!), reads as follows:"Ash and Go head to Yamabuki's Dojo, where they wish to engage in a Pokémon battle against the gym's owner, the Great King of Karate. But wait, is it true that the Great King of Karate has been defeated one of the Galar Gym Leaders?".

READ:  Berserk: the Hand of God will terrify you in this breathtaking design

The battle between Ash and Fabia should be valid for the Pokémon World Championship, Tournament in which the protagonist is still undefeated. The preview seems to anticipate that Fabia will use Hawlucha is Grapploct, while Ash will rely on Farfetch'd (form of Galar) e Riolu. The clash could be one of the most difficult faced by the protagonist during this new season.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.