Pokémon Explorations: Ash and Goh’s journey continues, announced the manga of the series

The new season dedicated to the Pokémon franchise, Pokémon Exploration, is achieving great success among fans of portable monsters, thanks also to the numerous innovations compared to the past, and given the positive feedback, the realization of a manga series that will lead Ash and Goh to live new adventures has been announced.

The announcement came from the official Twitter page of VIZMedia, who surprising the entire community yesterday shared the post that you can find at the bottom of the page. Also showing the cover of the first volume, where we see the two protagonists Ash and Goh alongside their most trusted Pokémon, Pikachu and Scorbunny respectively, and it is the presence of the latter to suggest that, at least initially, we will see adventures set during the first part of the animated series Explorations. Begun in August 2020, the realization of the manga was entrusted to Machito Gomi, an artist who also signed the manga Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution.

VIZMedia didn’t stop at a single announcement, however, revealing that in the same period of release as Pokémon Journeys: The Series, whose first volume will arrive on the market in the fall season of this year, will also be published Pokémon Pocket Comics: Sun & Moon, full of comic skits starring the monsters met in Alola.

Recall that the anime has given a new look to Schyter, and we leave you to a faithful cosplay of James from Team Rocket.