Pokémon Explorations arrives in Italy, the official release date has been revealed

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As you anticipated last April, Pokémon Explorations is ready to land in Italy, and a few hours ago it was finally confirmed on the day of release of the first episode. Pokémon Explorations will debut on Saturday August 29, 2020 at 9:00 am on K2, and will air the next day at 7:05 am on the same channel.

The new series, twenty-third total, tells the adventures of Ash Ketchum and Go and is currently underway in Japan and the United States. In Italy the Netflix distribution has also been confirmed, but at the moment no details have been revealed regarding the possible release period.

K2 will therefore distribute the episodes weekly, with a new episode every Saturday. We remind you that the broadcaster is located on channel 41 of DTT and Sky 626. It hasn't been confirmed yet, but the episodes will definitely be dubbed in Italian.

In Pokémon Explorations, Ash Ketchum will travel for the first time with only one adventure companion, the young Go. Unlike the previous series the duo will visit several regions, including the new Galar, where the protagonist will decide to challenge the champion Dandel and participate in the Pokémon World Championship.

And what do you think of it? Will you follow the episodes? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, we recommend you take a look at our first insight on Pokémon Explorations.