Pokémon Explorations: are the Legendaries of Galar ready for debut?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

lately Pokémon Exploration welcomed a new opening theme which, as usual, has disseminated clues for the future development of the animated series. One of these concerns the introduction of the legendary creatures of the eighth and generation, Zacian and Zamazenta.

The appearance of the two Pokémon is rather sporadic within the theme song, both appear for a few frames without leaving room for any conjecture about the context of their onset. What we are sure of is that, sooner or later, they will surely peep into Ash and GO's adventure.

On the other hand – since the beginning of the series – Pokémon Explorations has shown various Legendaries, Mew and Lugia above all. And it makes sense given the anthological approach adopted by the writers, which allows our protagonists to travel between the various regions of the Pokémon world, avoiding confining them to a specific territory.

As for Zacian and Zamazenta, they are two closely related creatures to the mythology of Galar. In Pokémon Sword and Shield the story focuses on them, raising several narrative cues that unfortunately never end up being gutted properly.

This aspect, more and more frequent in the latest Game Freak titles, it could be filled by the anime itself which – although not a canonical product – would have the possibility of expanding and making the lore behind the two Mastiffs of Galar more interesting.

Pokémon Explorations: did the new opening anticipate Gou's next Pokémon? Pokémon Explorations arrives in Italy, the official release date has been revealed