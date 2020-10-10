Pokémon Explorations: an official artwork introduces us to the next episodes

As anticipated in the past few weeks, what we will see in the next episodes of Pokémon Exploration will closely explore the phenomenon of the Dark Night, and the return of Zacian and Zamazenta. Considering both the time change of the anime, and the now imminent beginning of the new story arc, a new official artwork has been published.

The beautiful illustration that you can find in the post at the bottom of the page, was signed by Shuhei Yasuda, character designer of the series. As you can see Ash and Gou are accompanied by their teams, where we can also see pokémon captured quite recently, such as Gou’s Aerdoactyl, and they all seem busy moving, as if to remember the shift of the time slot of the betting.

This particular artwork is also a way to introduce us to new research that will engage the two young coaches, and that will lead them to discover interesting details regarding the legend that has as protagonists the legendary Pokémon of Galar, and above all the cataclysm that caused an exaggerated increase in size and power of the monsters present in the region, becoming aware of a mysterious organization that knows trying to generate a new Dark Night.

Recall that in the new trailer of the series sensational news have been revealed, and we leave you to a magnificent figure of Pidgeot.