Pokémon Explorations: an episode for the first time without Ash and Pikachu, what is it about?

August 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The new anime series dedicated to portable monsters, Pokémon Explorations , is proving to be very different to what has been seen so far in the franchise. With the discovery of the Galar region, and the introduction of new characters, it seems that the protagonists will be left aside, at least for the moment, and we will follow the adventures of Gou.

To confirm this particular choice by the authors of the anime was the synopsis of the next episode, published over the past weekend. With the title "Celebi: a timeless promise", the episode that we will see on August 9 will have a particular importance, not only for the events that will be told related to the second generation mysterious Pokémon, but also because both Ash and Pikachu will be totally absent.

Below is the official synopsis of the 31st episode of Pokémon Explorations: "3 years ago, Gou met a young boy named Tokyo during a trip with his family to the city of Azalina, in the Johto region. Tokyo was in search of the Mysterious Pokémon Celebi, so the two decide to look for it together, but immediately it turns out to be a rather difficult task. The two split up, promising to meet again the next day, but Tokyo never came back to the place they had decided. With a flash forward we go back to today, where Gou returns to Azalina and runs into ..!?! "

As can be seen from the synopsis, the episode will be entirely dedicated to a particular study on the character of Gou. Probably the two friends will meet again or maybe Gou will be able to find Celebi, however unlikely it is.

Recall that Eevee has obtained a steel form in a fanart, and that in the next episodes of Pokémon Explorations an unpublished theme song will debut.

