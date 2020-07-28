Pokémon Explorations: an easter-egg takes us back to 23 years ago

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Pokémon Explorations is the result of a compelling production that has fielded yet another extraordinary adventure of Ash. Yet despite the passage of time, the anime does not cease to remember those iconic scenes that characterized the historic original series. And what better way to remember them than through ingenious quotes?

Pokémon Exploration episode 30 focused on a quarrel between Ash and Pikachu in which the latter, full of jealousy for the attentions that the protagonist gives to Riolu, decides to move away from his coach and take a short trip in the company of Mr. Mime. During the small excursion, the two come attacked by a flock of Spearow and Mr. Mime, to protect his friend, stands in front of him with the body in the same way as Ash did in the first episode of the original series.

Also in honor of the historic episode, a curious detail emerged in the 30th episode of Pokémon Explosions, in particular regarding an Easter egg found in the protagonist's room. As you can see yourself from the twittering spread on the net by Anipoke Fandom, in Ash's room there is the same Snorlax plush that is found in the bedroom since the iconic first punished 23 years ago.

Although the protagonist continues to be an immortal coach, this attention to detail expressed by the team regarding the previous works of the franchise is always pleasant. And you, however, had you noticed this detail? Let us know with a comment below.