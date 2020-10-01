Pokémon Explorations: A splendid tribute to the franchise from the My Hero Academia Studio

The franchise of Pokémon accompanied the growth of entire generations of fans all over the world and, even today, continues to amaze its audience with new television productions. From time to time collaborations arise between musical groups and animation studios to dedicate tributes to the famous brand.

As proof of the success of the franchise, the financial data of the work were revealed last June, which promised revenues of 130 million dollars in the last year alone. And it is this extraordinary success that pushes the production to continue to produce new seasons of the anime indefinitely, of which the last, Pokémon Exploration, set in the Galar region.

Anyway, recently the studio behind the anime adaptation of My Hero Academia, BONES, took part in a project with the lump BUMP OF CHICKEN to pay homage to Pokémon in an exciting video that brings back historical characters of the brand. The music video in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, met with considerable uproar from the public, thanks to an extraordinary technical sector that involved animators of the caliber of Yutaka Nakamura, real talents of the Japanese animation industry.

And you, instead, what do you think of this exciting clip with the BUMP OF CHICKEN soundtrack, do you like it? Tell us what you think, as usual, in the comment box at the bottom of the page.