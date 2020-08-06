Entertainment

Pokémon Explorations: a leak heralds growth for Ash in the next few episodes

August 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
Pokémon Explorations is one of the projects most followed by fans, also thanks to an adaptation that is ferrying Ash and Go around the various regions. At this turn, however, the franchise wants to play several cards in its favor, putting the subtle theme of "growth" back on the field.

During the next episodes, the two adventurers will face important developments that you can discover in the synopsis of the new episodes of Pokémon Exploration. In any case, the insider Ashand Serena has traced an interesting leak regarding the future of the anime, in this case on the alleged meeting between the protagonist and Bea, which follows:

"Until now, Ash has managed to win all the battles and to cooperate with his new Pokémon, Riolu and Farfetch'd. But here is a sudden obstacle rising in front of him. What kind of growth will Ash face after his meeting with Bea? "

Fans have speculated about a defeat of the protagonist against one of Galar's gym leaders who will inevitably trigger a series of psychological reactions towards Ash. We just have to wait for the next few weeks to know how the protagonist will react to the unexpected. And you, instead, what do you expect from the next episodes? Let us know with a comment below. But speaking of Pokémon Explorations, did you know that the anime is about to arrive in Italy? Here's when.

