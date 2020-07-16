Pokémon Explorations: a leak confirms the return of historical characters

Share it:

The many animated adaptations of the Pokémon have allowed Ash to face countless adventures around the world, all in the company of funny creatures and aspiring coaches. Still, the franchise seems not to have forgotten those who accompanied the protagonist on his craziest adventures.

While fans continue to debate the future of the series on the net, in particular regarding the upcoming monsters of the Ash and Go team, the production continues to reserve pleasant surprises with the dropper, the last of which is particularly interesting. In fact, through an interview published between the pages of Pokémon-Matome, the Pokémon Exploration staff has revealed some juicy information about upcoming episodes.

During Ash's troubled adventures, the iconic coach was accompanied by several characters who supported him on the journey in order to make his dreams come true. Many of which also disappeared from the franchise over the years to make room for new co-stars. Through a leak, however, the insider Ashand Serena tracked a recent interview to the team behind the recent animated adaptation that heralds the return of historical characters throughout history. It was not specified who and when but "they will come one after the other". The interview, finally, confirms that soon the theme song will also change.

And you, on the other hand, who would you like to see again from the previous series? Let us know, as usual, with a comment below, but not before we have recovered our special on the Pokémon franchise.